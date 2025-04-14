Tinubu condemns latest attack in Plateau, charges governor with resolving underlying communal issues

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sorrow over the recent bloodshed in Plateau State, a tragedy that has claimed the lives of over 40 individuals.

A statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known on Monday.

According to the statement, the president strongly condemned the violence and extended his sympathies to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the state government, and the people of Plateau while urging him to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis and establish enduring peace.

In his call for harmony among the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu emphasised the importance of love and unity beyond religious and ethnic lines. He encourages community, spiritual, and political leaders within and beyond the state to unite and end the cycle of retaliatory attacks that have made life unbearable for affected communities.

“The ongoing violence between communities in Plateau State, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease,” President Tinubu asserts.

“I have instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate this crisis and identify those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts. We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue. Enough is enough.

“Beyond dealing with the criminal elements of these incessant killings, the political leadership in Plateau State, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, must address the root cause of this age-long problem. These problems have been with us for more than two decades. We can no longer ignore the underlying issues. It is time to tackle them fairly and find a lasting solution. I have discussed these problems with the governor over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace.

“The Federal Government remains committed to supporting Governor Mutfwang and the Plateau State government in promoting dialogue, fostering social cohesion, and ensuring accountability—crucial steps towards permanently resolving the conflict in Plateau”.

