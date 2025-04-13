U20 AFCON: After new draw, Flying Eagles get new foes

Nigeria will now have to contend with Morocco, Kenya, and Tunisia in the group phase of the 24th Africa U-20 Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt from April 27, to May 18, 2025 after the conduct of a new draw.

The redraw for the tournament was conducted at the headquarters of the Egypt Football Association in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

Egypt and South Africa, who were originally in Nigeria’s pool before Cote d’Ivoire withdrew as tournament hosts, found themselves in Group A.

Also Read:

New hosts Egypt head Group A, which has five teams: Zambia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania.

However, just like it was originally, the Flying Eagles will confront two North African teams, this time, Tunisia and Morocco, as well as East Africans Kenya for a place in the quarter-finals.

Cup holders Senegal head Group C, with Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ghana as opponents.

Back in Abuja following their three-week training camp in Katsina State, the seven-time African champions are expected to fly to Egypt this week for an eight-day final-phase preparation before the competition commences.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament in Egypt will fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile from September 27 to October 19.

Draw at a glance

GROUP A: Egypt, Zambia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania

GROUP B: Nigeria, Tunisia, Kenya, Morocco

GROUP C: Senegal, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Ghana.

Post Views: 8