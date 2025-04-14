FUOYE Governing Council appoints acting Vice-Chancellor

The Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti has appointed Prof. Olubunmi Shittu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the university for six months.

The Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Mufutau Ibrahim, made this known in a statement on Monday in Oye-Ekiti.

The statement said the appointment of Shittu takes effect from April, 14.

It explained that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, would be embarking on his accumulated annual and research leave for six months being 126 working days out of his total entitlements of 228 days.

The statement read: “The Governing Council of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti at its 7th emergency meeting held online on April,14 considered the request of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina to proceed on his accumulated annual and research leave.

Also Read:

“The council approved six months, being 126 working days out of his total entitlements of 228 days with effect from April,14.

“In addition, the Governing Council appointed Prof. Olubunmi Shittu, the incumbent deputy vice chancellor, academics, who is also the most senior of the three deputy vice chancellors as the acting vice-chancellor of the university for a period of six months with effect from April14.”

Post Views: 12