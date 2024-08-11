House of Reps challenges incoming HoS as Yemi-Esan leaves

The House of Representatives has tasked the new Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr. Didi Walson-Jack, to live up to expectation as her predecessor, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan. who is retiring, leaves office.

The House said it was confident the incoming Head of Service of the Federation will be a worthy successor of Yemi-Esan.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Service Matters, Engr. Bala Sani Umar, said this on Saturday when he joined other dignitaries to celebrate the retirement of Yemi-Esan at an event that also marked her 60th birthday.

Umar praised Dr. Yemi-Esan for her exceptional career, noting: “Dr. Yemi-Esan has been a beacon of integrity and firmness throughout her service.

“Her steadfast commitment to excellence and her unwavering resolve have been instrumental in steering the public service towards greater efficiency and transparency.”

He highlighted her significant contributions, including her visionary approach to implementing the IPPIS policy and her role in advancing digitisation within the civil service.

Also Read:

Umar said: “Under her guidance, the digitalisation of the Office of the Head of Service was not just a step into the future but a leap that significantly enhanced productivity, streamlined operations, and improved service delivery to the public.

“Dr. Yemi-Esan’s tenure has been characterised by numerous achievements, but perhaps her greatest legacy lies in the culture of accountability and excellence she has fostered.

“Her firmness in upholding ethical standards and her tireless efforts to promote transparency have restored public trust and confidence in the civil service.”

Umar commended her leadership style, a blend of compassion and decisiveness, which has set a high standard for professionalism and inspired countless others.

He also extended a warm welcome to Walson-Jack.

He assured her of the House of Representatives’ full support as she prepares to take on her new role.

He expressed confidence in her ability to build upon Dr. Yemi-Esan’s achievements and emphasised that improving the civil service of the Federation remains a cardinal point in the legislative agenda of the 10th Assembly.

The event was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Senator Cyril Fasuyi; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman; Principal Private Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; and Walson-Jack.

Post Views: 0