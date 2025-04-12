2025 Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival in Canada gets Nigerian High Commission’s backing

The 2025 edition of the Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival has received the backing of the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada.

The backing followed a strategic visit by the top management of the festival to the leadership of the Nigerian High Commission.

The high-level delegation comprised Prince Segun Akanni, Convener of the Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival in Canada; Prince Julius Ojo, Founder of Julicare Foundation; and David Oyedele.

The team was warmly received and guided to the Head of the mission by the Minister Counsellor/Head of Chancery, Rose Yakowa.

The Ambassador, Abba Zanna-Kawu, who is the Charge D’Affaires, alongside another senior minister at the Commission, Joy Adeniran, Minister, Political, and Consular, hosted the delegation for a meaningful and productive meeting that lasted for about an hour.

The purpose of the visit was to brief the mission on the upcoming 2025 Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival scheduled to hold on July 25 and 26, 2025, and to seek the Commission’s support in promoting the cultural event, particularly among Nigerians in the diaspora.

During the meeting, Ambassador Abba, an experienced diplomat with several years of service in the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed strong support for the festival, applauding the vision and dedication of the organisers.

He described the Pan-African Drum Festival as a significant cultural initiative that not only celebrates African heritage, but also helps to uplift the image of Nigerians living abroad, especially those in Canada.

“He commended our efforts and shared several insightful ideas and suggestions on how to make the 2025 edition event more colourful and impactful,” Akanni said, adding: “We are encouraged by the warmth, hospitality, and fatherly advice we received from the ambassador and other officials present.”

The ambassador also assured the delegation of the High Commission’s full support for the event and emphasised the importance of staying in touch to ensure continued collaboration.

Akanni said with this diplomatic backing, preparations for the 2025 Pan-African Drum Festival are now in full swing, promising an even more vibrant and engaging celebration of African rhythm, culture, and community.

He said this year’s edition of the Pan African Drum Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration filled with diverse and enriching activities, including an investment forum, youth empowerment sessions, drum beating competitions, insightful lectures, art exhibitions, fashion shows, beauty pageants, dancing competitions, and the presentation of the Award of Excellence.

These and other exciting yet educational side attractions will mark the event as a memorable and impactful celebration.

The grand finale of the event will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at Emerald Banquet Hall, 55 Guided Ct, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9V5G2 Canada, while the Investment Forum and Youth Empowerment will hold in the City of Brampton on Friday, July 25, 2025.

