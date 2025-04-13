APC chieftain urges Tinubu to tackle upsurge in kidnapping 

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently tackle the recent upsurge in kidnapping and other insecurity challenges confronting the country.

The APC chieftain made the demand of President Tinubu when he spoke with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

He said that the gains that the security agencies had recorded in the fight against insecurity under the present administration should not be allowed to slide away.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, said that the recent upsurge in kidnapping across the country was now a source of concern to Nigerians.

While commending the President and the security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the country, he said that the recent wave of insecurity, especially kidnapping, needed urgent attention.

The APC chieftain also advocated for inter-agency collaboration to tackle the upsurge of kidnapping and other security challenges.

The former lawmaker said since kidnappers were no ghosts but humans, their heinous act could be contained.

While noting that the issue of security was a collective responsibility, Oyintiloye called on citizens to collaborate with the government in the fight against the menace.

The APC chieftain urged citizens to endeavour to always provide useful information that could help the security agencies to curb the activities of the criminals.

He said: “There is no doubt that the President is doing everything humanly possible to tackle insecurity challenges in the country, but the collaboration of the citizens is also important.

“But the recent upsurge in kidnapping is a serious concern to Nigerians.

“This recent ugly incident underscore the urgent attention by the President and the security agencies to fight back with full force for the peace and stability of the country.”

Oyintiloye called for the urgent prosecution of perpetrators of the “devilish” act.

He commended President Tinubu for his unwavering support for the security, progress, and economic stability of the country.

