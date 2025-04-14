Makinde, FG vow support as KAP Film Village opens

Governor Seyi Makinde Oyo State and the Federal Government have vowed support for the KAP Film Village and Resort in Igbojaye, Oyo State at its opening ceremony.

Makinde and Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, spoke on Saturday at events to open the village.

Governor Makinde described the establishment of the film village as a significant milestone for Oyo State and pledged state support to ensure the success.

He said: “Tourism remains a cornerstone of our economic strategy.

“This project is a testament to our vision and our determination to make Oyo State a hub for tourism and cultural heritage.”

The governor highlighted the importance of the project in expanding the state’s economy.

He said: “What a remarkable feat this is for my brother, Kunle Afolayan, the visionary whose project has brought us all together.

“This particular project speaks directly to the heart of everything we are working towards in this state, particularly our drive for infrastructural development and the expansion of our economy through key growth sectors, including tourism.”

Makinde directed Itesiwaju Local Government Area to begin the immediate rehabilitation of the Okaka-Igbojaye Road to improve access to the resort.

He said: “Itesiwaju Local Government will fix the road from this film village all the way to Okaka.

“I will approve the cost of building the road in earnest.”

He also revealed plans to construct a solar mini-grid and extend a dedicated electricity line from Okaka to the facility, ensuring reliable power supply by December.

He said: “I will talk to the Commissioner for Energy to put in here a solar mini-grid.

“Second, even if we have to take a direct electricity line from Okaka, which is only 23 kilometres away, to be dedicated to this place, we will do it.

“I will be here around Christmas, and there must be a reliable electricity supply to this place by the time I come.”

The governor also emphasised the broader impact of the project on the state’s development.

Makinde said: “This KAP Film Village is a testament that we are achieving the vision.

“This project represents a big win for Oyo State.

“Kunle Afolayan is not from Oyo State, but see what he has done in the state.

“For us in Oyo State, we want everyone that can add value to our state.

“So, no matter where you are from, please come and invest in Oyo State.”

Makinde further highlighted the state’s broader tourism strategy, which includes upgrading the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan to handle wide-bodied aircraft by the year’s end.

He said: “Thankfully, an international airport is being set up in Ibadan, and the airside should be ready around October or November this year.

“We will receive a wide-bodied aircraft in Ibadan Airport around that time.

“I was planning a simple airstrip at Otu for security surveillance.

“We said we would put one in Otu and another in Igbeti.

“We are just about procuring the aircraft to utilise with the surveillance equipment.

“But now, I have also caught the vision: we are not only going to set up the airstrip for security surveillance, we will also add tourism.

“Quite frankly, from the airport in Ibadan with a caravan aircraft, you are going to take about 20 minutes to get to Otu and another 15 minutes to get here.

“With the good road that we plan to build, we can get people here easily.”

Makinde called on both local and international investors to explore opportunities in Oyo State, emphasising its strategic location and readiness to support value-adding businesses.

He added: “As a government, we remain committed to creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“This includes building essential infrastructure to ease accessibility and connectivity.

“Let me reaffirm today that tourism remains a cornerstone of our economic strategy in Oyo State.

“Because of our closeness to Lagos, our connectivity to the rest of the country, and our ambition to have a regional airport in Ibadan, I think we are well on our way.

“We will do everything within our means to ensure that this film village and resort that we have just commissioned today will not only survive, it will thrive.”

Minister Musawa praised the project as a significant step for the creative sector, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s vision.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a mission and a vision to build something concrete for future generations of young Nigerians who may not have access to oil wells or Ivy League education but have a pathway through the creative industry,” she said.

Highlighting the government’s role in fostering collaboration, she noted: “This is the first time, as you may know, that a stand-alone ministry has been established specifically to cater to the creative industry.

“Everyone knows that when you travel around the world, one of the first things people associate with Nigeria is our music and our arts.

“Everywhere you go, it’s about Burna Boy, it’s about Wizkid and the incredible work Honourable Shina Peller has done both personally and professionally.”

Musawa commended Afolayan for spearheading the project independently.

She said: “Mr. Kunle has dedicated his resources, time, efforts, and energy to building a structure independently.

“That’s why it was important—and genuinely essential—for me, as a minister, to come and explore how we can partner with you.

You’ve already done the work; now it’s time for the government to see how we can support it.”

Musawa also addressed challenges in accessibility, stating: “When people hear about KAP Film Village and Resort, they want to visit.

“But even entering Nigeria itself is a challenge.

“We’re addressing that with the Honourable Minister of Interior, the great Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, who is doing a phenomenal work to ensure that people who want to experience our traditions and culture can gain easy access.”

Afolayan expressed gratitude to the government and community for their support, describing the film village as a personal and communal legacy.

He said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed.

“This is a project that’s been over three years in the making—since 2021.

“And you can see what we’ve been able to do.

“We could have used the funds for something else.

“I could have been living the ‘big boy’ life, buying a Rolls-Royce or Bentley.

“But I wouldn’t have peace of mind.

“Doing this gives me peace because I’m not doing it for myself—I’m doing it for posterity.

“I’m doing it so that the name of this community, my name, and my mother’s name will be remembered.

“If my children choose to key into it, great—but even if they don’t, I’ve established something in my name that will stand forever.”

The event attracted notable figures, including the Osun State Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa; and Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Husseini.

