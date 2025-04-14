Fubara will return as Rivers governor — Tompolo

The Founder of Tantita Security Services, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, has said that the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, will return to his seat.

Ekpemupolo said this on Saturday during his 54th birthday celebration at the Aziza temple in Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State.

He said: “I have sat on the throne of my father and all that is lost will return to glory.

“The Ijaws will never be a conquered people.

“If Ijaws choose to go to war, the heavens will join us.

“I have never fought a battle and lost.

“Let’s continue to support President Bola Tinubu, he will bring all the good things we desire to Ijaw Nation.

“He is not a bad person.

“On the issue of ward delineation, we and the Itsekiris are not at war.

“They know the truth.

“The Gbaramatu town of Omadino is 40 years older than all Itsekiris communities.

“So why fight someone older than you?

“They know that if you put all the Itsekiris towns together, they are not close to the population in Okerenkoko.

“So INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) only revealed the truth.

“On the issue in Rivers State, because I have not spoken, they say I have betrayed the Ijaw Nation, but I cannot betray the Ijaw Nation.

“I have spent all my life fighting for Ijaw, but we have passed the stage of responding to (Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom) Wike’s kind of statement.

“We are no longer at that level.”

