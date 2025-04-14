NPFL: Nasarawa United players get N3.5m cash gift for win over Plateau United

Nasarawa United players have been rewarded with a sum of N3.5 million for the Match Day 33 victory over Plateau United.

Governor Abdullahi Sule and Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Kwanta Yakubu, doled out the cash gift to the players.

This was after the game on Sunday.

The announcement of the cash gift was contained in a statement signed by Eche Amos, Director of Media of the club, in Lafia.

Sule praised the players for the clean win and their conduct throughout the match.

He also promised the players more gifts for each of the team’s wins.

NAN reports that Anas Yusuf and Ugochukwu Leonard’s goals gave Nasarawa United a 3-2 win over the Peace Boys at the Lafia City Stadium.

NAN reports that Nasarawa United moved to 14th position on the league table following the win.

The club earned 42 points from 33 matches this season.

They will take on Bendel Insurance in their next league game on Saturday.

