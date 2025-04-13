Rivers: House of Reps to inaugurate Ad-Hoc Committee on oversight

The House of Representatives will inaugurate an Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight on April 15, 2025 in furtherance of its constitutional mandate and commitment to transparent governance.

The Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi Jr, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

Rotimi said the inauguration of the committee followed the resolution of the National Assembly approving the proclamation, with amendments, by President Bola Tinubu, declaring a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

He said the proclamation, presented to the National Assembly by the President, was subjected to rigorous legislative consideration and duly amended to strengthen democratic safeguards and uphold the principles of checks and balances.

He said: “One of the most consequential amendments was the designation of the National Assembly – rather than the Federal Executive Council – as the oversight authority for all regulations issued under the emergency arrangement.

“In line with Section 5 of the State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025, and pursuant to Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the House has constituted a dedicated Ad-Hoc Committee to monitor implementation and ensure that governance in the State remains within the bounds of constitutionalism and rule of law.”

Rotimi listed the Adhoc Committee to perform oversight function on Rivers State during the emergency rule under the Sole Administrator and a retired Navy Admiral, Ibok-Ete Ibas, as:

1. Rt. Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere – Chairman

2. Rt. Hon. Ali Isa J.C. – Deputy Chairman

3. Rt. Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim – Member

4. Rt. Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase – Member

5. Rep. Aliyu Muktar Betera – Member

6. Rep. Sada Soli – Member

7. Rep. James Abiodun Faleke – Member

8. Rep. Igariwey Iduma Enwo – Member

9. Rep. Shehu Saleh Rijau – Member

10. Rep. Wole Oke – Member

11. Rep. Akarachi Etinosa Amadi – Member

12. Rep. Patrick Umoh – Member

13. Rep. James Barka – Member

14. Rep. Alex Egbona – Member

15. Rep. Isa Anka – Member

16. Rep. Amos Daniel – Member

17. Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu – Member

18. Rep. Onuh Onyeche Blessing – Member

19. Rep. Fatima Talba – Member

Head of Secretariat: Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi

Rotimi said the “development underscored the resolve of the House of Representatives to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and ensure that the extraordinary measures undertaken during the emergency period remain subject to legislative oversight, guided by transparency, accountability, and in the best interest of the good people of Rivers State”.

