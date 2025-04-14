NPFL: Heartland FC beat Rangers of Enugu in Enugu

Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Imo State on Sunday defeated Rangers International FC of Enugu 2-0 in a classic encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu in a Week 33 match of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) 2024/2025 season.

Heartland drew the first blood in the 22nd minute when S. Lawal outclassed a Rangers defender inside the box to fire past keeper Abdulahi.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the Emmanuel Amuneke-tutored side.

On resumption of the second half, it took the Naze boys just three minutes to double the lead via a goalmouth scramble as I. Nasir capitalised on a defensive mix- up to tap in.

All efforts by Rangers to get a goal proved futile as the visitors, battling against relegation, stood their grounds.

The loss meant that Rangers remained in the sixth position with 46 points, while Hearthland moved from 16th to 14th position on the log.

In a post match interview, Amuneke, the Chief Coach of Heartland, said he was happy that his boys delivered appropriately.

He said that the team considered their position on the table and had to work harder.

“I am happy for this vital victory and hope to work harder to win our remaining matches,” he said.

On his part, Chief Coach of Rangers, Ekenedilichukwu Ekeh, said it was a bad day for his team.

Ekeh said: “Obviously, we are not happy, but in football, it is normal.

“Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose.”

