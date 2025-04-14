Breaking: Court grants Portable N1m bail over alleged defamation

Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has been granted bail in the sum of ₦1 million by an Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State.

This followed his arraignment on charges including criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking.

The court also ruled that his bail is conditional upon the provision of two sureties in like sum.

One of which must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, while the other must possess a landed property within a Government Reserved Area, backed by a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

Details later

END.

Post Views: 23