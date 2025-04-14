NPFL: Nasarawa United beat Plateau United in Lafia

Nasarawa United secured a 3-2 victory over Plateau United in the Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 33 fixture.

The match, at the Lafia Township Stadium on Sunday, saw Anas Yusuf, the club’s leading scorer, putting the hosts ahead in the 22nd minute.

Ugochukwu Leonard added two more goals for the solid miners in the 54th and 74th minutes, sealing the win for the home team.

Plateau United’s Vincent Temitope and Samuel Pam’s goals in the 58th minute and added time were not enough to change the outcome of the game.

The win lifted Nasarawa United to 14th position with 42 points, while Plateau United with the same number of points remained 13th.

In an interview with newsmen, Nasarawa United’s Head coach, Salisu Yusuf, appreciated his boys for sticking to instructions and securing the much needed win.

Yusuf stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum in the remaining matches of the season.

