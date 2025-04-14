Erotic Monday Night: Pleasure without penetration, by Tiwa Says

It seems like fitness is the new fad in Lagos. Everywhere you turn, there’s a gym. And when you visit these places, they are usually crowded. In my opinion, a lot of people have turned these fitness centres to meeting points and match-making centres.

I did get discouraged at some point, but I had to self motivate as I had a goal in mind. So I dragged myself back to the gym. Like I expected, it was packed full, probably because it was a weekend. Anyway I minded my business and did my thing.

One funny thing about gyms is that everyone is basically a coach. Someone is either telling you how you’re doing something wrongly or how you can do something better. The real coaches on the other hand are busy fraternising with the ladies with big butts and boobs. I was really entertained.

While I was busy pushing weights, I heard someone say: “Well done.” I didn’t bother responding because I didn’t think the encouragement was meant for me. It wasn’t until I heard it again that I turned to look at who was talking. It turned out to be Freeman. He was one of the coaches. We’ve had a few conversations, but I have always kept him at arms length because I knew he was up to something.

That day though, I was feeling quite friendly and we spoke for a while. He was a big guy with a lot of muscle, but he was also quite interesting. We made plans to see the next day though I wasn’t quite expectant.

He came earlier than I expected. but it was fine with me. We actually had a fun time talking and laughing. We even watched a movie together.

After a few glasses of red wine, he moved closer and tried to kiss me. I didn’t resist. I was interested in knowing what he tasted like. His lips were soft and tasted sweet.

It’s true what they say that these big gym guys are not exactly “big” down there. While we kissed, I touched his thighs and worked my hands up to his dick. I wasn’t surprised, but I was a little disappointed. I undid his pants and brought out his dick. It wasn’t much in size but it was beautiful. He had a nicely rounded tip.

I gave him a hand job, then I put his dick in my mouth. He fucked me with his tongue. I took the whole of him in my mouth, sucking and licking. He was literally shaking and soon enough he spilled his cum on my face.

After he had cum, he descended on me. I didn’t know what was coming for me. This guy spread my legs and ate my pussy like he was eating a delicate fish. From my labia to my clitoris and to the inner folds of my pussy, e devoured it all, making loud sloppy sounds.

Then he fucked me with his tongue. I didn’t notice that before, but his tongue was long. I could feel him inside me as he slipped in and out of my vagina. I am sure I came more than three times while he sucked me.

I was pleasantly surprised. We did not have intercourse, yet I was thoroughly pleased. I guess this is what it means when they say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover or judge a man by his dick, in this instance. He repeated the visit the next day, but that’s a story for another day

