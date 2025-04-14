NPFL: Pillars beat Lobi Stars in Kano

Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Lobi Stars of Makurdi 2-0 in the ongoing 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The Match Day 33 encounter, which was played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, was watched by a large number of spectators.

Ahmed Musa opened the scoring for the hosts in the 55th minute, sending the home fans into wild jubilation.

Naziru Ibrahim sealed the victory with a stoppage-time penalty, after a Lobi Star defender was penalised for a handball in the box.

The result boosts Pillars chances of finishing at the top of the table, while Lobi Stars continue to struggle with inconsistent away form.

Speaking after the match, Pillars coach, Usman Abdullah, commended his team’s performance and urged them to be focused in their remaining fixtures.

Abdullah said he was pleased with the result, especially the two goals, which he described as vital in the club’s push for a top-of-the-table finish.

He said: “We are happy with the win and the two goals.

“This victory will go a long way in helping us achieve our target of finishing at the top.”

Looking ahead to their next fixture, the coach said his side would intensify preparations for their clash against Enyimba in Aba.

According to him, the team hope to secure at least a point, citing Enyimba’s recent struggles at home as a possible advantage.

Abdullah said: “Enyimba are not playing very well this season, and their loss at home gives us hope.

“We will prepare well and aim to get something from that game.”

Also speaking, Lobi Stars Head Coach, Tope Bulus, commended his players for their performance in spite of their loss.

Bulus, who recently took charge of the team, said he was impressed with the level of improvement and commitment shown by the players.

He said: “I am satisfied with the way the boys played today.

“This is just my fourth game in charge, and I can see that they are beginning to blend well and understand the system.”

The coach noted that although the result was not favourable, the performance gave him hope for better outcomes in future fixtures.

