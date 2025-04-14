Egbin Power bags Sustainable Development Company Award, reaffirms drive for excellence

Egbin Power Plc, Nigeria’s largest power generation company, has once again affirmed its leadership in sustainability, clinching the Sustainable Development Company of the Year title at the industry-focused Energy Times Awards 2024.

The company was recognized for incorporating sustainability into its core operations, successfully integrating economic growth, social impact, and environmental stewardship. The award organisers referred to Egbin Power’s approach as a blueprint for the future of energy development in Nigeria.

According to the award organisers, “Egbin has demonstrated what it means to lead with purpose through innovation, strategic collaborations, and strong community engagement. The company is not only generating power but also fostering sustainable development by promoting growth, reducing environmental impact, and improving lives.”

Speaking on the award, Mokhtar Bounour, CEO of Egbin Power, stated that it validates the company’s long-standing commitment to excellence and social impact. He said, “This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our team and partners. At Egbin, we don’t just talk about sustainability; we live it through every initiative, investment, and innovation. We are committed to leading the charge in sustainable energy practices in Nigeria’s energy landscape.”

“Our journey towards sustainability is ongoing, and we are determined to innovate and inspire others in the industry. Together, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come,” he added.

The Energy Times Awards ceremony gathered key players from across the energy value chain, including government dignitaries, industry experts, and corporate leaders, highlighting the significance of the recognition.

Egbin Power has consistently shown its commitment to sustainability by implementing cutting-edge technologies and practices that minimise environmental impact while maximising efficiency. The company has deployed clean energy transportation methods, such as electric scooters and bicycles, and initiated walk-to-work initiatives. Egbin also organizes shoreline clean-ups and afforestation campaigns, setting a new standard for responsible corporate citizenship.

Moreover, the company’s impact goes beyond its operations. Through strategic social interventions, Egbin addresses critical infrastructure and development gaps in its host communities, focusing on sustainable development initiatives. These efforts include providing a fully furnished 5-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at General Hospital Ijede, making quarterly donations of medication and medical supplies to the hospital and Primary Health Care Centres (PHC), and offering access to quality healthcare through its annual medical outreach in host communities.

Other programs by Egbin Power, such as the donation of solar-powered boreholes, annual scholarships, community football competitions, and empowerment schemes, are designed to promote economic growth and sustainable development.

As global attention on sustainability intensifies, Egbin Power is positioning itself not just as a power generator but as a force for good, setting a precedent for responsible sustainable development in Nigeria’s energy landscape. The company remains focused on innovation and sustainability, establishing benchmarks for other organisations in the region.

The Energy Times Awards celebrate excellence in the energy sector, recognizing companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry.

