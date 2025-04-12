Expatriates face 10-year entry ban for visa overstays in Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced stricter penalties for expatriates who overstay their visas.

Overstaying for more than six months will now attract a five-year entry ban, while overstays of one year or more will lead to a 10-year ban.

Additionally, a daily fine of $15 will be imposed starting August 1, calculated from the visa’s stated exit date.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on Friday during a meeting with the Organised Private Sector at the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association House in Lagos. He was unveiling the ministry’s new Expatriate Administration System, part of a broader reform initiative.

Key Reforms Effective May 1: Automated Landing and Exit Cards, Electronic Visa (E-Visa), Expatriate Comprehensive Insurance, Upgraded Combined Expatriate Resident Permit and Alien Card (CERPAC), Temporary Resident Visa & Work Permit and Revised Expatriate Quota System.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized the need for accurate data on expatriates, noting that current records suggest fewer than 50,000 foreigners in Nigeria, a figure he believes is inaccurate.

“Data is the foundation of effective planning,” he said. He added that the Landing and Exit Cards would now be completed online, and that visa extensions must be applied for outside Nigeria.

He warned that expatriates who overstay their visas will face serious consequences.

“Overstaying by six months attracts a five-year ban; one year leads to a 10-year ban. The $15 daily fine is non-negotiable,” he said.

A three-month grace period will be provided from May 1 to allow expatriates to regularize their status before enforcement begins in August.

