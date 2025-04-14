The Screen in Their Hands: How digital natives are rewriting Nigeria’s video consumption, by Olumide Balogun

The familiar flicker of television screens, often powered by the ubiquitous generator, has long defined Nigeria’s media consumption. However, a significant evolution is underway, driven by a generation whose formative years have been intrinsically linked with digital technology. For Nigeria’s Gen Z, the smartphone has become a primary interface with video content, and within this digital ecosystem, platforms like YouTube are increasingly shaping their viewing habits, often eclipsing traditional television.

The “Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2024 – 2028” study by PWC underscores the dynamism of Nigeria’s entertainment and media (E&M) market, identifying it as one of the fastest-growing globally. This growth is significantly influenced by the country’s youthful demographic, with a median age of 18.1 years, representing a substantial consumer base with a clear inclination towards digital platforms.

Understanding the media consumption patterns of this generation is crucial for navigating the evolving landscape.

Globally, the shift towards online video platforms is well-documented. A recent Deloitte survey indicates a clear preference shift away from traditional pay TV

and towards streaming video services, social video platforms, and gaming. This trend is particularly evident among younger audiences, who are spending more

time engaging with user-generated content (UGC) and less time with conventional television and films. The sheer scale of content available on platforms like YouTube, encompassing everything from individual creators to professional productions and even live events, presents a compelling alternative to the scheduled programming of traditional broadcasters.

For Gen Z in Nigeria, the appeal to YouTube, as an example, lies in the unparalleled control and breadth of content it offers. Unlike the fixed schedules of traditional television, these platforms provide on-demand access, empowering young viewers to “enjoy the freedom of building their own schedule and watching what they want, when they want”. This level of personalisation is a key driver for a generation that values autonomy in its media consumption. Furthermore, platforms like YouTube serve as vital spaces for exploring niche interests.

Research indicates that a significant portion of Gen Z globally believe that “YouTube has the most content that lets them deeply explore their interests”. This holds true in Nigeria, where young people utilise such platforms to acquire new skills, delve into their passions, and connect with online communities built around shared affinities.

The interactive nature of these platforms also fosters a different kind of engagement compared to traditional television. Features such as comment sections and live chats create a sense of community and offer direct interaction with content creators, cultivating a more dynamic relationship than the often passive experience of

broadcast viewing. This resonates strongly with Gen Z, who value authentic connections and the ability to participate in online conversations.

Data indicates a growing appetite for online video in Nigeria. YouTube watch time in Nigeria grew by over 55% year over year in October 2024, and the platform reached over 25 million people aged 18-44 in the same month. While connected TV penetration might still be developing compared to some global markets, YouTube still reached over 2 million people aged 18+ on connected TV in Nigeria in October 2024, suggesting an increasing trend of larger screen consumption for this type of content.

From an advertising perspective, the evolving media landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. Meta-analyses by renowned research group Kantar suggest that “YouTube drives brand awareness as effectively as TV” and “YouTube drives brand favorability more effectively than Social Media”. This implies that for advertisers seeking to connect with the Nigerian audience, particularly the digitally engaged Gen Z demographic, platforms like YouTube offer a significant and increasingly impactful channel.

The “rapid growth in internet advertising” in Africa, including Nigeria, further highlights the ongoing shift in advertising expenditure towards online platforms.

While traditional television continues to hold a place, particularly for live news and events that still command large audiences, the consumption patterns of Gen Z in Nigeria point towards a clear trend. They are increasingly turning to online video platforms as primary sources of video content, attracted by the flexibility, diversity, interactivity, and opportunities for in-depth exploration that these platforms provide. This shouldn’t necessarily be viewed as a complete displacement of traditional media but rather as a redefinition of video consumption habits for a new generation. The screens they readily access

are playing an increasingly central role in shaping their understanding and engagement with the world.

Understanding this evolving dynamic is crucial for media stakeholders in Nigeria. While the enduring influence of traditional television cannot be discounted, the undeniable rise of online video platforms, particularly among the influential Gen Z demographic, signals a fundamental shift in how younger Nigerians consume media. By closely observing the behaviours and preferences of this digitally

native generation, and by considering the data that highlights the growing reach and engagement of platforms like YouTube, a more accurate understanding of the future of video consumption in Nigeria emerges – a future where digital platforms play an increasingly dominant role in the lives and media habits of its youngest citizens. For advertisers seeking to effectively reach this valuable demographic, a considered understanding of their online video consumption is becoming increasingly essential.

Olumide Balogun is Director West Africa, Google.

