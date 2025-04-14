Just In: Portable remanded in prison custody over inability to meet bail conditions

Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has been remanded in the Oke Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, over his inability to meet stringent bail conditions granted him by an Upper Area Court in the state.

This followed his arraignment on Monday on the charges including criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking leveled against him by one Mr Okunola Saheed aka Osupa.

However, the controversial singer was granted bail of N1 million and other stringent bail conditions, including providing two sureties in like sum.

According to the court’s directive, one of the sureties must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, while the other must be a property owner within a Government Reserved Area in Ilorin, supported by a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

