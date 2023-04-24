War: Germany, Ukraine play friendly game for charity

Germany’s male Football team will take on Ukraine in a friendly with charity proceeds from the game going to the war-torn nation.

It will be the German male team’s 1,000th international game and takes place in Bremen, which has not hosted a men’s international since 2012 because of a row over police costs.

The kick-off time of the match slated for June 12 is yet to be agreed amid calls for games to start earlier so that more children can watch.

German FA President Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement: “The 1,000th international match of the German senior men’s national team is a very special event.

“We want to use it to send a clear signal for peace and international understanding and against war and destruction.

“That’s why we are very happy that we can play an international match with and for Ukraine on such an occasion.”

Ukraine faced a full-scale Russian invasion in February last year and the conflict continues.

Germany, who host Euro 2024 and are only playing friendlies in the run-up, have organised two more matches for June.

On June 16 they faced Poland in Warsaw and four days later take on Colombia in Gelsenkirchen.

Team coach Hansi Flick said: “In addition to this very special match against Ukraine, we have found two more attractive opponents in Poland and Colombia on our way to the home European Championship.”

The Euro 2024 draw is in Hamburg on December 2.

Germany last played Ukraine in November 2020 in the UEFA Nations League and won 3-1, although their opponents were hit by coronavirus infections.

The pair have met eight times with Germany winning five and drawing three.

The President of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), Andrii Pavelko, said in a statement: “The football community of Ukraine is grateful to our German friends for this match to have the status of a charity one.

”The German Football Federation plans to donate the collected funds to support Ukrainians who suffered from Russian military aggression.

“For the UAF and the national team of Ukraine, it will be a high mission of honour to jointly celebrate the 1,000th match of…the German national team. We appreciate the friendship and are grateful for the support!”