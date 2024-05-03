Ex-UK Prime Minister stopped from voting by law he introduced

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Thursday turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring a photo ID.

The PA news agency understands he was told by polling station staff he would not be able to vote without proving his identity.

The requirement to provide photo ID was introduced by Johnson during his time in Downing Street as part of the Elections Act, 2022.

It is understood Johnson was later able to vote, and that he voted Conservative.

Thursday’s election is the first time many voters in England and Wales have had to present ID to vote under provisions first rolled out at last year’s local elections.

Acceptable forms of ID include a passport, driving licence, Proof of Age Standards Scheme (Pass) cards, Blue Badges, and some concessionary travel cards.

Also Read:

The Government has also said it intends to make veterans’ ID cards a valid form of voter identification after former service personnel were turned away from polling stations.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer apologised to those who had been unable to use their veterans’ ID card to vote in the local elections on Thursday, vowing to “do all I can” to have it added to the list of valid identification.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “It is our intention for the new Veteran Card, which was rolled out in January, to be added to the official list.”

The Government is consulting on adding the card to the list of acceptable voter ID, which already includes armed forces identity cards.

Mercer’s apology came after Army veteran Adam Diver complained he had been turned away from his local polling station after presenting his Veteran Card.

Diver, 48, had been looking to place his vote in Fleetwood, Lancashire, but was turned away after presenting his card, saying the experience left him feeling “gutted”.

“I felt clearly deflated, I felt gutted to be fair and upset – I felt angry at the point,” Diver, who served in the Army for 27 years, told the PA news agency.

“I felt like my time served was invalidated and I just thought to myself, ‘what was the point in that?’

“I’ve served in pretty much every war going; I’ve spent 27 years away from my family.

“I thought you could use it as an ID card. It’s like a driving licence, you can’t get any more official and it didn’t strike me one bit that it wouldn’t be validated.”

Labour said the Government has had years to ensure the Veteran Card was included on the list of valid voter ID, having begun rolling out the cards in 2019.

Downing Street said it had no wider concerns about the operation of the voter ID requirement, adding that only 0.25 percent of would-be voters had been turned away from polling stations for lacking the correct documents.

dpa/NAN.