UITH enjoys 20 hours uninterrupted electricity supply 

The management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) said the hospital now enjoys a minimum of 20 hours of uninterrupted electricity in all its facilities.

UITH Director, Corporate Affairs Department Dr Elizabeth Ajiboye, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Ilorin.

She explained that the management disturbed by the incessant power outages to its facilities, had to connect the electricity supply of the hospital to a dedicated line from Ibadan with a viable step down in a sub-power station.

Ajiboye observed that the development before coming to fruition, made the hospital incur a huge sum of money on diesel.

While expressing gratitude to Prof. Dasilva Yusuf, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, she explained that major electrical faults have been corrected just as faulty transformers have been fixed, restored and re-energised.

She added that these developments are turning points to various units/departments like the laboratories and theatres, which now enjoy unhindered electricity supply.

The spokesperson added that the migration of the electricity supply of the hospital into Premium Feeder, has solved an age long problem bedevilling the UITH as a tertiary health institution.

“Because of the symbiotic relationships between the hospital and the University, the Management has also extended the dedicated power supply to the old College of Health Sciences (COHS) building within its premises, including hostels and lecture halls,” she said.

Similarly, Ajiboye noted that the teaching hospital has replaced obsolete fire extinguishers with new ones to avert outbreak of fire disaster in any part of the hospital.

She stated that stable electricity supply has boosted the supply of water, through over 20 boreholes into all vital areas of the hospital, and that there are virile oxygen plants put in place together with functional theatre.

“The entire environment of the UITH is receiving a facelift, such as landscaping, interlocking, repainting, to make the environment conducive and to be one of the very best in terms of aesthetics in Nigeria and beyond.

“The Management, while eliciting more proactive responses and dedication to duties from all cadres of staff of the hospital, assured patients and their relatives of her commitment to the delivery of quality healthcare,” she said.