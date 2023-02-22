Regina Daniel’s husband clears Halima Abubakar’s N20m debt

Ned Nwoko, the husband of Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has cleared the N20 million debt of former actress Halima Abubakar.

This was revealed by Abubakar herself in a post on her Instagram page, where she expressed to Nwoko and Daniels.

In the post in which she shared photographs of the couple with their kids, she wrote: “Good morning to everyone, who has been following this painful journey.

“I want you all to rush and thank them for me.

“Say a prayer to them.

“@regina.daniels and her husband with changing my smile.

“Mrs Regina you are an angel.

“May Allah be with you anytime…you are young but full of wisdom…your mother raised you well.

“Amazing husband.

“@regina.daniels.

“I wish you massive success ahead as a senator.

“Clearing over 20m plus no easy.

“Big man no my mouth.”

Responding, Daniels wrote: “Oooh mami…. Thank you too…

“I pray that God continues to heal, protect and bless you 🤗 … love you always Queen.”

