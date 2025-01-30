Police arrest CEO who reported he was defrauded of $87m

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Afriq Arbitrage System, Jesam Michael, who had earlier reported that he was defrauded of $87 million by one Abayomi Segun Oluwasesan.

The Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday.

In a statement he issued to the media, Adejobi explained: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby announce the arrest of one Mr. Jesam Michael, the CEO of Afriq Arbitrage System (AAS), in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation following a report made earlier by Mr. Michael to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Investigation Unit (SIU), in which he alleged that he had been defrauded of the sum of USD 87 million by one Mr. Abayomi Segun Oluwasesan.

“Upon the arrest of Mr. Oluwasesan, he admitted to the charges but contested the amount involved, asserting it was significantly lower than claimed by Mr. Michael. Notably, concerns have emerged regarding a subsequent forfeiture agreement between the parties, which led to the recovery of various assets from Mr. Oluwasesan. The suspicion arose from Mr. Michael’s decision to transfer the recovered properties into his personal name rather than that of his company, raising serious questions about his motives.

“In addition, numerous investors have reported their inability to withdraw their principal funds or the promised returns from AAS for over 18 months. This prompted a preliminary investigation into the operations of the company. Despite repeated requests from the Nigeria Police Force, Mr. Michael failed to provide verifiable medical records for the alleged operation he underwent, valid evidence of legitimate trading practices, and a viable repayment plan for the affected investors. His lack of credible evidence, especially concerning his claimed health issues, which he suggests hindered his ability to grant full system access, raised serious questions about his credibility and the integrity of AAS.

Also Read:

“The Nigeria Police Force firmly dismisses Mr. Michael’s claims of harassment, asserting that the genuine victims are the many innocent and unsuspecting investors who placed their trust and money in the Afriq Arbitrage System, only to face continued uncertainty and financial distress. Mr. Jesam Michael was apprehended today by operatives of the IGP SIU, and a comprehensive interview concerning these allegations, particularly regarding how he and AAS have managed investors’ funds, is currently underway.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to serving the public interest, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout this investigation. The Force will continue to uphold our mandate, ensuring a thorough, unbiased investigation aimed at protecting innocent citizens from fraud and financial exploitation. The Force hereby encourages any victims or individuals with information pertaining to these matters to come forward and assist in the investigation. Collaboration is essential to achieving justice.”

Post Views: 3