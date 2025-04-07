Northern youths disown planned nationwide protest

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has distanced itself from the planned “Take-It-Back” National Protest, warning that such demonstrations could destabilise the country

The council urged Nigerian youth to remain calm, shun violence, and continue to engage in peaceful and lawful activities.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday, NYCN President, Isah Abubakar, emphasized the Council’s commitment to youth empowerment and national unity.

He expressed concerns over the potential for unrest and called for a more constructive approach to addressing national issues.

“We are deeply concerned about the escalating tensions across various regions and the current socio-political climate.

“As an organization committed to the empowerment and development of Nigerian youth, we understand their frustrations and aspirations.

“However, we believe that the nation currently requires calm, dialogue, and patience, not actions that could further destabilize our fragile peace.”

While acknowledging the legitimacy of the grievances driving the calls for protest, the NYCN maintained that peace and national stability must remain top priorities.

The group recalled the unfortunate consequences of past protests, such as the EndSARS, which was hijacked by miscreants and resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of property.

Reaffirming its dedication to working with government agencies and stakeholders, the NYCN stated its aim is to ensure that youth voices are heard through peaceful and appropriate channels.

“We urge our fellow young Nigerians to unite not through protests, but through constructive engagements that foster meaningful, lasting change.

“No one desires a repeat of past tragic events,” the Council further noted.

“It is crucial that we come together to build a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria.”

The council once again appealed to Nigerian youths to remain calm, avoid violence, and trust ongoing efforts by authorities to address pressing national issues.

“We must be patient and vigilant. The path to lasting change is through peaceful, strategic action—not chaos,” it said.

“Let us work together to build a nation where our rights are respected and our voices are heard,” the Council concluded.

