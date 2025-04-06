British-Ghanaian nabbed at Nigeria airport with illicit drug + Video

Operatives of the Strategic Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State have intercepted a British-Ghanaian, Parker Darren Hazekia Osei, with illicit drugs at the airport.

The 20-year-old, who was arrested on April 3, 2025, claims to be a student of Computer Science at East London University, United Kingdom.

Osei was arrested with 36 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 19.40kg packed in a giant travelling bag.

He was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand at the E-arrival hall of the Lagos airport.

In his statement, the techie claims he lives with his parents in the UK, but left London about a week ago for Bangkok, where he picked up the illicit drug consignment to deliver in Nigeria.

