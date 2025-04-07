Obi hails Nigerian Police for withdrawing invitation to Emir Sanusi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party has commended the Nigeria Police Force for withdrawing the invitation earlier sent to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

According to Obi, the invitation was unnecessary and could have further heightened an already inflamed situation.

Earlier reports had indicated that the Emir was summoned over an alleged murder during last Sunday’s Sallah festivities in the state after it warned against holding Durbar.

The Durbar is the ceremony held after Eid prayers in some Northern states.

The incident reportedly occurred after Sanusi returned home from Eid prayers, having gone on foot but returned to the palace on a horse.

However, following public outcry against the development, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, withdrew the invitation extended to Sanusi.

Egbetokun, in turn, directed the Kano State Police Command to obtain Sanusi’s statement regarding the incident.

Reacting to the development in a post on his X handle on Monday, Obi hailed the police for its “wise and timely decision” stating that the invitation to the Emir was unnecessary in the first place.

The former Anambra governor suggested that a decentralised approach to the matter would encourage peace and public trust.

He said, “I would like to commend the Nigeria Police Force for the wise and timely decision it took to withdraw the invitation extended to His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“In light of the current tensions within our society, such an invitation was unnecessary and could have further heightened an already inflamed situation.

“There is a fully functional police command in Kano, with sufficient capacity to address such matters within the State.

“That is precisely why we have senior-ranking officers, including Commissioners of Police and Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs), to handle issues of this nature appropriately at the state and zonal levels.

“Once again, I appreciate the decision to withdraw the invitation. A decentralized approach would encourage peace and public trust. -PO.”

