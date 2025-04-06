Lagos Economic Planning reviews strategy to enhance performance, drive impactful governance

The Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget has kicked off its annual strategy review, convening her key decision-makers to align strategic priorities, boost performance, and foster stronger teamwork for excellence in economic governance.

The Ministry commenced the evaluation process with a Leadership Retreat themed: “Aligning priorities, driving performance – building a unified team for strategic excellence”, held over the weekend in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The retreat provides a platform for reflection, knowledge sharing, and strategic recalibration to ensure the Ministry remains at the forefront of economic planning and budget management of Lagos State.

In his opening address, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, emphasized the importance of collaboration and efficiency in executing the Ministry’s mandate.

His words, “This retreat is an opportunity for us to assess our strategies, refocus our priorities, and strengthen our teamwork to drive impactful governance.

“As the think tank of the state, we must continuously innovate, adapt to economic realities, and ensure that our policies translate into tangible benefits for the people of Lagos,” he said.

He urged participants to actively engage in discussions and propose innovative solutions that will improve budget credibility, enhance economic planning, and reinforce Lagos as an investment destination as the State continues to navigate economic challenges.

In her remarks, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Olayinka Ojo, highlighted key milestones achieved through enhanced budget implementation processes and emphasized the need for stronger data governance across MDAs.

The retreat focused on five core objectives: Strategic Alignment – to ensure all policies and programs are in sync with the state’s broader development agenda and Performance Enhancement – adopt best practices, foster innovation, and strengthen accountability in budget execution.

Others are: Team Collaboration – breaking silos and promoting synergy among departments for more efficient policy implementation; Capacity Building – to enhance staff competence through knowledge-sharing sessions and interactive discussions and, developing a Strategic Roadmap – refining implementation strategies to optimize fiscal planning, revenue mobilization, and economic intelligence.

Actionable outcomes expected from the retreat would be to reinforce the Ministry’s role as Lagos State’s economic planning hub—ensuring improved resource allocation, effective policy execution, and sustainable economic growth.

