Just In: Police fire teargas at peaceful protesters in Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday dispersed peaceful protesters with tear gas in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The demonstrators took to the streets to demand urgent government action on worsening economic conditions, rising repression, and the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act.

As part of a nationwide demonstration organized by the Take-It-Back Movement in collaboration with several civil society organizations, the protest coincided with the National Police Day celebrations held at Eagle Square.

The Police Authorities, as part of the security arrangements for the official event, had placed a blockade around the Three Arms Zone, where top police officials were expected to attend the ceremony honoring the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

Protesters — including human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore — carried placards with messages such as “Stop the Repression” and “Let Us Breathe,” aimed at drawing attention to what the organizers described as a growing wave of authoritarianism under the current administration.

Juwon Sanyaolu, National Coordinator of the Take-It-Back Movement, who led the mobilisation, outlined the key issues fueling the protest.

These included soaring inflation, nationwide insecurity, and what he described as a “state of emergency” in Rivers State.

Although the protest began peacefully, it descended into chaos when police operatives deployed tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd. Protesters were seen fleeing the area, with tensions running high.

As of press time, there were no confirmed reports of injuries or arrests.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly complex — one of the protesters’ intended destinations — remained largely deserted due to the ongoing legislative recess. Lawmakers are scheduled to resume on April 29.

Vanguard reports that the protest leaders, despite the disruption, insisted that the demonstration was both necessary and timely, stressing the urgent need for government action to address rising economic hardship, insecurity, and perceived efforts to silence dissent.

