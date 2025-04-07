Ambassadorial appointments: Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi, Shehu Sani, Omokri, others make list

Former governors of Abia and Enugu states, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, alongside former senator Shehu Sani and ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, are among those nominated for ambassadorial appointment by the federal government.

The nominees, according to available information, are currently undergoing screening by security agents, as part of the standard vetting process before an official announcement is made.

Recall that the country’s ambassadors were recalled from their postings almost a year ago without replacement, fuelling concerns over what that would have on Nigeria’s diplomacy.

Sources within the Presidency, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the résumés of the nominated individuals had already been dispatched to security agencies for background checks.

Although one of the appointees confirmed his appointment on grounds of anonymity, efforts to get others to do same proved abortive.

When asked why the official list had yet to be made public, a senior official in the Presidency told Vanguard: “They are already doing security checks with the DSS. When they have cleared security checks, we will release the list.

“Only those who have been cleared are announced. The process is ongoing. I know we should have a list before the end of this month.”

