Anambra 2025: Ukachukwu defeats Ozigbo to clinch APC ticket

A former member of the House of Representatives, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has defeated Valentine Ozigbo, to clinch the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the 2025 Anambra State governorship election.

Ukachukwu clinched the ticket at the party’s primaries on Saturday, defeating Ozigbo, his closest rival, and other contenders by a landslide.

He polled 1,455 votes, while Ozigbo scored 67 votes.

Edozie Madu and Johnbosco Onunkwo got eight and 26 votes respectively.

The Anambra State governorship election will hold on November 8, 2025.

In his acceptance speech, Ukachukwu said: “We shall deliver Anambra to the APC.

“One thing I want to say here: Nobody has won the governorship of Anambra without my support.

“It has never happened before.

“I have been playing godfatherism, but now I want to be the father of the father.

“No more godfather.”

