Army faults police on rescue of abducted Israeli in Taraba

The Nigerian Army has accused the Taraba State Police Command of misleading the public over the circumstances surrounding the rescue of an Israeli national, Gil Itamar, who was abducted in Takum Local Government Area on April 3, 2025.

Itamar, a staff member of SCC Company, was reportedly kidnapped at the Atim community along the Takum–Chanchangi Road.

The police, in an earlier statement, claimed the foreign national was abducted while under military escort and was rescued through efforts coordinated by the command.

But the Army, in a statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni, on Saturday, described the police version as inaccurate and misleading.

“Contrary to the claim that Mr. Gil Itamar was being escorted by the military at the time of his abduction, we wish to categorically state that he was alone in his vehicle, without any military escort or driver, when the unfortunate incident occurred,” the statement read.

Oni noted that the search and rescue operation was initiated and led by the Commanding Officer of 93 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Takum, in collaboration with local stakeholders.

“The operation was intelligence-driven and executed without firing a single shot. The release of the victim was achieved through intense pressure mounted on local village heads and youth leaders in communities such as Kofai Ahmadu, Abako, and Chanchanji,” he added.

According to the Army, credible information provided by locals led to the location where Itamar was eventually found abandoned by his captors.

While reaffirming the Army’s commitment to inter-agency collaboration, the Brigade cautioned the police against releasing unverified information on joint security efforts.

“We urge our sister agency, the Taraba State Police Command, to exercise due diligence in gathering accurate information before making public statements, especially on sensitive matters concerning inter-agency operations. Misinformation not only misleads the public but may also undermine the credibility of security efforts in the state,” the Army stated.

The 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke reaffirmed its commitment to working with all security stakeholders to ensure the safety of residents and visitors across Taraba State.

