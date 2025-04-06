Grandpa among suspects nabbed by NDLEA in nationwide operations

A grandpa and a 33-year-old lady were among suspects nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in nationwide operations in the last one week.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, NDLEA operatives in Kogi State arrested a 33-year-old lady, Ngozi Ogili, while moving 3kg of methamphetamine from Lagos to Abuja.

Ogle was nabbed in a commercial transport bus along Okene-Lokoja Highway on March 31, 2025.

A follow up operation at her point of delivery in Apo mechanic villagearea of Abuja led to the seizure of quantities of Loud and Colorado, both synthetic strains of cannabis.

In Abia State, NDLEA officers on April 5 arrested a 75-year-old grandpa, Nna Nnanna Felix, with 1.6kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, during a raid at Umunteke Asa, Ukwa West Local Government Area, while another suspect, David Chinemerem, 21, was nabbed with 2,050 ampoules of pentazocine at 7, Nnajiego Lane, Umuode Road, Aba on April 1.

No fewer than 381 bottles of codeine syrup and 108 tablets of tramadol were seized from a suspect, Abdullahi Adamu, along Potiskum-Damaturu Road, Yobe State by NDLEA operatives on April 5, just as raid operations at Osogbo motor park, Onitsha and a house at Oba in Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State led to the arrest of Obinna Sunday and the seizure of 195,000 pills of tramadol.

Also arrested during the raid at the motor park was Ugochukwu Ojalanonye with 4.2kg codeine syrup and 5.4kg pentazocine.

Also Read

In the Federal Capital Territory, NDLEA operatives on April 3 arrested 51-year-old Sunday Ayogu with 25kg skunk and 90.4g of methamphetamine during a raid operation at Wuse market Abuja, while two ladies: Faith Effiong Etim, 64, and Victoria Asuquo Etim, 40, were nabbed on April 4 when NDLEA operatives supported by men of the Nigerian Army raided cannabis plantations in Esuk-Odot community, Odukpani LGA of Cross River State, where 250,000 kilograms of the psychoactive plant were destroyed on over 100 hectares of farm land.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These included WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Cave City Secondary School, Ogidi, Anambra State; residents of Dan’iyau village, Batagarawa LGA, Katsina State; and members of Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers in Sangere and Kwanan Waya, Yola, Adamawa State.

Post Views: 17