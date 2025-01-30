Drama as two lawyers appear for Edo Assembly in contempt charge against Omobayo

There was a mild drama at a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday as two lawyers announced appearance for the Edo State House of Assembly in the contempt charge filed against former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s deputy, Godwins Omobayo.

When the matter was called, Ayotunde Ogunleye (SAN), announced appearance for the then reinstated Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Immediately Ogunleye was done with his before Justice James Omotosho, the new Attorney-General of Edo State, Samson Osagie, announced appearance for the 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th defendants in the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Deputy Governor of Edo, the AG, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly and the Edo State House of Assembly are 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th defendants respectively.

No sooner had Osagie mentioned the name of the 6th defendant (the assembly) than Ken Mozia (SAN), stood up to challenge him.

Mozia said he had been representing the assembly and that Osagie cannot just come now to announce appearance on his client’s behalf.

Osagie, however, told the court that as the A-G, there was no document before him that showed that the 6th defendant was being represented.

He said the only document brought to his attention from the state’s liaison office was the hearing notice of today’s sitting.

Mozia, however, disagreed with Osagie.

The senior lawyer argued that if Osagie wanted to take over the case, he knows what to do.

After an intense argument, Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until March 11 for the lawyers to resolve the issues of representation.

NAN reports that though Shaibu was in court, Omobayo was not.

Justice Omotosho had on July 17, 2024 voided the impeachment of Shuaibu as the deputy governor of Edo State by the House of Assembly.

The judge, in the judgment, ordered his reinstatement to office on the grounds that the House of Assembly failed to comply with due process in the purported impeachment.

Justice Omotosho also held that the allegation on which the assembly based the impeachment proceedings was untenable in law and did not constitute gross misconduct.

The judgment was on the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/478/2024, with Shuaibu as the plaintiff.

The reinstated deputy governor had sued the Inspector-General of Police, Deputy Governor of Edo, AG, Chief Judge of Edo, Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, and Edo State House of Assembly as 1st to 6th defendants respectively.

Omobayo was on April 8, 2024 sworn in as the new deputy governor after Shaibu’s impeachment by the Assembly.

However, after the court judgment reinstating Shaibu, Omobayo allegedly refused to vacate the deputy governorship position, prompting Shaibu to file the contempt charge.

