How Army, vigilantes rescued abducted Israeli from kidnappers’ den in Taraba

An Israeli national and construction engineer, Gil Itamar, who was abducted on April 3rd at Atim community along Takum-Chanchangi road in Takum local government area, Taraba, has been rescued.

He was rescued when the Commanding Officer, 93 battalion led troops in conjunction with Vigilantes to his kidnapper’s hideout.

The Army disclosed this on Saturday following reports insinuating that the Israeli national was abducted while being escorted to the construction site by soldiers, clarifying that on the day the construction engineer was kidnapped, he was alone in his car.

A statement by the Army said: “The attention of Headquarters 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), has been drawn to a press release issued by the Taraba State Police Command on the rescue of Mr Gil Itamar, an Israeli national and staff of SCC Company, who was kidnapped on 3 April 2025, at Atim Community along Takum–Chanchangi Road in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“While we commend the collaborative spirit among security agencies in the state, it is necessary to correct certain inaccuracies contained in the said release to ensure that the public is rightly informed.

“Contrary to the claim that Mr Gil Itamar was being escorted by the military at the time of his abduction, we wish to categorically state that he was alone in his vehicle, without any military escort or driver, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Secondly, the search and rescue operation which led to his recovery was initiated and led by the Commanding Officer of 93 Battalion Nigerian Army, Takum.

‘The operation was intelligence driven and conducted in coordination with local stakeholders.

“Not a single shot was fired, as the release of the victim was achieved through intense pressure mounted on local village heads and youth leaders in communities such as Kofai Ahmadu, Apako, and Chanchangi.

“These efforts yielded credible information that led to the location where the victim was eventually found abandoned by his captors.

“We urge our sister agency, the Taraba State Police Command, to exercise due diligence in gathering accurate information before making public statements, especially on sensitive matters concerning inter-agency operations.

“Misinformation not only misleads the public but may also undermine the credibility of security efforts in the state.

‘6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 OPWS remain committed to working with all security stakeholders to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors in Taraba State.”

