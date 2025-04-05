Atiku mourns passing of devoted aide of over three decades

Former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented the passing of his long-serving aide and confidant, Jerry Vampa.

Vampa, a native son of Michika in Adamawa State, was not merely an employee but a steadfast companion on the arduous journey of politics.

Their paths first crossed more than 35 years ago, when Jerry, having distinguished himself at the Nigeria Television Authority, Yola, in the erstwhile Gongola State, answered the call to service and joined the budding political voyage of the Waziri Adamawa.

In a solemn message conveyed through the Atiku Media Office in Abuja on Saturday, April 5, 2025, the former Vice President expressed a deep and personal grief at the loss of the man affectionately known to all as “Uncle Jerry.”

“Uncle Jerry,” Atiku reminisced, “was the embodiment of humility and warmth. To all who knew him, he was truly everyone’s uncle—a kind spirit, gentle in manner and generous in heart. He was with me from the very beginning, a living archive of my political odyssey. In him, we found not only dedication, but also serenity, loyalty, and quiet strength. My heart is broken. His absence will be deeply felt.”

Among colleagues in the Atiku Media Office, Uncle Jerry was a beloved figure whose jovial nature and unwavering commitment earned him universal affection and respect.

“He shall be remembered,” the statement continued, “for his unwavering fidelity to duty, his remarkable constancy of spirit, and his profound passion for service. Uncle Jerry leaves behind a legacy etched in dedication and friendship, one that shall not fade with time.”

The Waziri Adamawa extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the people of Michika, and all who had the privilege of crossing paths with the late Mr. Vampa.

In prayerful reflection, Atiku beseeches the Almighty to grant eternal repose to the soul of Uncle Jerry and to bestow upon his family and loved ones the strength and solace needed to endure this great loss. May his memory remain a light to all who mourn him.

