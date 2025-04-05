46th Alaafin: We’ll continue to follow due process to govern – Makinde

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said that his administration will continue to ensure that due process and laid down rules are followed in governing the state.

The governor added that his administration would maintain a record of not interfering in traditional institutions and also remain impartial in the process of selecting traditional rulers.

Governor Makinde stated this on Saturday, at the coronation of Oba Abdulakeem Abimbola Owoade I as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, held at Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo.

He described the ascension of Oba Abimbola as a testament to his administration’s credibility as a stickler to due process, stating that his ascension is also a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of Oyo indigenes.

He said: “I want to say congratulations once again to the people of Oyo Kingdom. Your patience and resilience have paid off and this is why today has become a reality.

“Some people came to meet me to influence the selection process of the new Alaafin, but the oracle didn’t really pick their candidates.

“The person that Ifa and the people of Oyo chose is the person we are witnessing his coronation here today as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

“Oyo is one of the oldest civilisations in Yoruba history. So, when they brought to me the first selection process and the person went on air to declare himself as the Alaafin-elect, I conducted an investigation and discovered that some people were bribed.

“Thereafter, I asked my conscience if the Alaafin’s stool was for sale and I said no, because I cannot defend it before my Maker.

“Yes, a lot has happened since the last Alaafin joined his ancestors, but we are happy today that those issues have been resolved in the way our forefathers would be happy with.

“Today, the people of Oyo State can be proud again that we have a new Kabiyesi that represents the interest of our people and that of our ancestors.

“When it comes to maintaining traditional institutions, this administration will maintain a record of never interfering with the process. We will be there to see that due process is followed. We will be impartial, stand at the sideline, ensuring that rules are not broken for one side or the other.”

Governor Makinde called on Oba Owoade to work hard for the progress of Oyo, assuring that the state government would continue to play a vital role in ensuring the growth and development of the state and promoting Oyo’s World Sango Festival as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

He equally charged those challenging the emergence of the Alaafin in court to accept Oba Owoade as God’s choice, which is also supported by the people and the government of Oyo State.

He added: “Oyo is a historical town that is a custodian of rich history and tradition and it would continue to play a pivotal role in the growth and development of our dear state.

“Here, we have the Old Oyo National Park and UNESCO recognised the World Sango Festival domiciled here on the list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

“The first Special Agro-Processing Zone and Agricultural Transformation Centre as designated by the African Development Bank is also here at Fasola, Oyo.

“So, as we celebrate culture and tourism this year during the International Tourism Summit, our attention will return to Oyo zone as we welcome visitors from across Nigeria and the world to grace the heritage sites from this zone. I know that Kabiyesi is a lover of tourism.

“Today is indeed the beginning of the good that would come to this zone not only under this administration but well into the future. No matter what happens to us as humans, we must not forget our history.

“Let me use this opportunity to urge the Kabiyesi and the Oyomesi to work together to ensure that the tradition around the ascension of Kabiyesi remains sacrosanct. Whatever needs to be done to protect the throne should be done so that the lacuna that we experienced during the past years will never occur again.

“And, for those who want to go to court, don’t go there to waste your time and waste our own time too. God has chosen for us. The people are also in support of the choice as well as the government of the state.”

Earlier, the representative of President Bola Tinubu, who is also the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu, congratulated Oba Owoade, saying the throne of the Alaafin “is a symbol of cultural pride, unity and the enduring legacy of one of Africa’s most powerful empires.

Delivering her welcome address earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Ademola Ojo, said the coronation of Oba Abimbola marked a significant milestone.

She applauded Governor Makinde for his commitment to the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the state, charging residents of Oyo to embrace the day as a celebration of unity and cultural value.

Also in her goodwill message, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, expressed the gratitude of all sons and daughters of Oyo as well as all Yoruba people to Governor Makinde, who according to her, quenched the thirst of Oyo for a new Alaafin by giving them an Oba that is without controversy.

She maintained that the people of Oyo would rally round the new monarch to build the historical town.

Similarly, the Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Yunus Akintunde, said Oyo town last witnessed the coronation of an Alaafin 54 years ago, pledging that Oyo sons and daughters would join hands with Alaafin Owoade to move the town forward.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Owoade thanked Governor Makinde for his unrelenting support to the traditional institution in the state.

He equally appreciated the indigenes of Oyo town both at home and in the Diaspora for their unwavering support, encouragement, and belief in him towards ascending the throne of his forefathers.

He called for shared responsibilities, cordial relationships and unity among the communities to foster a sense of belonging, overcome challenges, and ultimately pave the way for progress, growth and expansion of the economy for Oyo kingdom in particular and that of the state in general .

Present at the historic event were the representatives of the governors of Osun and Ondo states, Chief Kola Adewusi (Osun State Deputy Governor) and Prince Olusegun Omojuwa (Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor); Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Tamunominini Makinde; Oyo State Deputy Governor, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governors of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and Barrister Hazeem Gbolarumi; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi and the Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni.

The event also had in attendance a wide array of traditional rulers across the country, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba (Dr) Victor Kiladejo; Oloro of Oro, Oba Joel Titiloye and scores of royal fathers from Ibadan, Ogbomoso, Ibarapa and Oke Ogun zones of the state.

Also in attendance were the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola; Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; former military administrator, old Oyo and Ogun states, General Oladayo Popoola (rtd); Ambassadors of Portugal, Cuba, Brazil and Spain to Nigeria; members of the National Assembly, and captains of industry, among others.

