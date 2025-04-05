Minister advocates extension of NYSC to two years

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has advocated the extension of the National Youth Service Corps scheme from one year to two years.

He said this when the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Friday in Abuja.

He also advocated the expansion of NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training programme content for corps members.

Alausa commended the Management of the scheme for its proactive and digitalised efforts in mobilisation process towards curbing certificate racketeering involving some foreign trained graduates within West Africa.

He also hailed the scheme for resolving the lingering issue of Ordinary National Diploma part-time graduates with full-time Higher National Diploma, who were previously exempted from national service.

He stated further that efforts are ongoing in the ministry to digitise the verification of foreign trained graduates of Nigerian origin.

Alausa said the Ministry and NYSC would further strengthen their alliance towards the improvement of education for national development.

He advocated the deployment of more graduate teachers to serve in rural schools, saying this would fill the manpower gap in the schools.

He added: “You have done so well as an organisation.

“Let NYSC give people more opportunity to become job creators that will meet the needs of the country.”

Speaking earlier, General Nafiu lauded the Ministry’s innovation and giant strides in the education sector.

He called for the establishment of a database of Nigerian youths going abroad to study for degree programmes, adding that this would help the government and other stakeholders in the education sector to have detailed records of Nigerian students studying abroad and also eliminate fake graduates.

He said: “NYSC is ready to comply with policy guidelines as directed by the Federal Government.

“We are also trying to reform the Scheme to conform with the present national needs.”

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, affirmed the Ministry’s readiness to work with NYSC more effectively towards uplifting the standard of education in the country.

