Governor Alia has not collected any loan – CPS

Governor Hyacinth Alia administration has not collected a loan or raised a bond from any bank or financial institution, Tersoo Kula has said.

Kula, who is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said this in a statement on Saturday in Makurdi.

The CPS’ statement was in reaction to media reports that the debt profile of the state rose from ₦122.5 billion to ₦187.5 billion from September to December 2024.

He said the report was a complete fallacy concocted to mislead the public and undermine the progress of Alia’s administration.

Kula described the people behind the report as adversaries of the state who want to tarnish the image of the governor for their selfish aims.

The CPS said that their aim was to paint a distorted picture of his leadership before the public and national authorities to further justify their numerous previous negative outings.

“Let us recall that Governor Alia’s predecessor, Mr Samuel Ortom, in one of his futile attempts to deny the real debt burden he left for the state after his departure in May 2023, openly acknowledged a debt burden of ₦187.5 billion.

“This fact was widely reported and stands in stark contrast to the claims being made now.

“The question is, how did these detractors derive their figure of a ₦65 billion increase in debt, from ₦122.5 billion to ₦187.5 billion?

“It is instructive to note that since coming into power over one year and ten months ago, the Alia-led administration has not borrowed any money or raised a bond from any bank or financial institution.

“The truth cannot be suppressed. We will continue to expose these falsehoods for what they are,” he said.

He said Alia’s administration remained committed to transparency and accountability in governance and would not be distracted.

Kula further enjoined journalists and publishers of media organisations to adhere to the ethical standards of their profession by verifying facts before publication.

