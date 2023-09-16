Palliatives: Etsu Nupe donates N3.4m, 185 bags of rice, beans to subjects

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, has donated N3.4 million, 130 bags of rice and 55 bags of beans to his subjects.

The gesture was extended to some indigent subjects of the Etsu Nupe as part of the activities to celebrate his 20 years on the throne and 71st birthday.

The Etsu Nupe had set up a three-man committee to ensure the equal distribution of the items to the district heads and village heads in all the six local government areas in his domain.

Members of the committee are Alhaji Abdullahi Umaru-Babannachi, Gafaka Nupe as the Chairman, Alhaji Alfa Kabareni, Jarman Nupe as member and Alhaji Mohammed Baba Busu, Jakada Labarin Nupe as the Secretary.

The committee commenced the distribution of the items to three 3 ruling houses in the Katcha Local Government Area on Thursday.

The Etsu Nupe’s contribution was also aimed at further cushioning the hardships being faced by the people, sequel to the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Abubakar said that the gesture was also to show his sincere appreciation to the Almighty God for divinely sparing his life to attain 20 years on the throne of his forefathers as well as reach his 71st birthday.

He said that he was aware of the hardships that the people were going through, adding that “myself and all those blessed by God should assist the less privileged Nigerians.

“There cannot be a better time than now when the less privileged Nigerians are in dire need of support from those who are wealthy.

“God bestows his bounties on the people not for themselves alone and their families, but for the common good of all.

“Whatever you see in this transient world is vanity upon vanity and we should therefore, assist those below us as everything too is also transient.”

Abubakar urged Nigerians to continue to pray fervently to overcome all the myriad of formidable challenges in the country, insisting that prayers were the only panacea to them.

He promised to sustain the tempo of support to his subjects, saying, ” I will continue to provide these palliatives to the people for the gesture to reach all those in need.

“I will continue to do everything humanly possible to look for things that will better the life of all my subjects, the state and the country at large,” Abubakar vowed.

He urged those who would be involved in the distribution of the money and food items to do it with the fear of God.

The Etsu Nupe said that he would continue to extend what God has given him to see to the well being of Kin Nupe

The traditional ruler called on the people to continue to pray for peace and unity of Nigeria as well as the leaders for God to guide them so that the country would move forward.

The members of the committee had since commenced the distribution of the gesture from the three ruling houses of Etsu Maasaba, Etsu Usman Zaki and Umaru Maajigi in Bida township and proceeded to Katcha Local Government.

Distributing the items in Bida and Katcha local government areas, the Chairman of the committee, Umaru-Babannachi, said all the LGAs in the emirate would benefit from the Etsu Nupe’s kind -hearted gesture.

He said that the Etsu Nupe had the interest of his people above any other consideration and would continue to do things that would better their lives.

“This is not the end of the assistance that would be coming from the Etsu Nupe at this critical period for the people,” the chairman assured.

Gafaka Nupe urged that people should continue to pray for Etsu Nupe’s protection, sound health, God’s guidance and ability to do more for his subjects.

He said that the Etsu Nupe had directed that all the district heads (Hakimi Zhi) and village heads, (Etsuyankpa Zhi) should be among the beneficiaries of the first round of the largesse.

Umaru-Babannachi also assured that all the less privileged people in the domain would benefit from Etsu Nupe’s philanthropic gesture.

Receiving the items, the traditional title holders, including Shaba Nupe, Alhaji Abdullahi Manko-Yilata, and the District Head of Katcha, Aliyu Mohammed-Tifin, who also doubles as the Tsaduya Nupe, all thanked the Etsu Nupe for his benevolence.

They assured that they would share the palliatives with the fear of God, adding, “the Etsu Nupe is God-send to salvage his people, so all should pray for his long life, sound health and wisdom to do more for his people.”

They appealed to wealthy individuals to emulate the Etsu Nupe so that the less privileged would not feel the pains of the fuel subsidy removal.

Also Read:

NAN reports that the committee shared N300,000 cash, 10 bags of rice, 5 bags of beans to the 3 ruling houses of Maasaba, Usman Zaki and Umaru Maajigi.

Katcha Local Government Area had also benefited from the N500,000 cash, 20 bags of 50kg rice and 10 bags of beans

The committee will also go round to deliver the cash and food items in the remaining four local government areas in the emirate namely: Gbako, Lavun, Edati and Mokwa.