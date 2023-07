Oyo seals five private health care facilities over quackery

828 828

The Oyo State Government has sealed five private health facilities in Ibadan, the state capital, as part of measures towards protecting the health and well-being of residents.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Rotimi Babalola, revealed this.

Babalola, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said the healthcare facilities were sealed for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The facilities were also found guilty of employing unqualified and unlicensed doctors, commonly referred to as quack doctors.

Speaking during an inspection at Olodo and Moniya axis of Ibadan, the Director for Secondary Health Care and Training, Dr. Wale Falana, stated that the action became necessary after an extensive monitoring and evaluation of hospital facilities was carried out within the state.

Falana said: “The inspection revealed alarming evidence of malpractice, misdiagnoses and inappropriate treatments being administered to unsuspected patients.”

According to him, the five health care facilities sealed were found to be lacking in terms of equipment, personnel and compliance with standard medical regulations.

He added: “Also, some hospitals were staffed with unqualified personnel who were practicing medicine without the required qualifications and license.”

Dr. Falana further expressed deep concern and warned hospitals not to compromise on the quality of healthcare offered to patients, stressing that the facilities will remain closed until they meet the requirements and standards set by the regulatory bodies.

He said: “This administration underscores its commitment to ensuring that health care services in the Oyo State adhere to the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

“The government of the day distinguished health as one of the cardinal programmes, consequently, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde takes the health of the people as essential, which is the reason behind the Omititun free health mission held quarterly throughout the state.

“We will not tolerate any compromise in medical standards that could put lives at risk.

“Our action in closing these hospitals demonstrates our commitment to maintaining quality healthcare delivery within our state.”

Falana added further that the state government has urged citizens to be more cautious when seeking medical attention and reminded them to verify the qualifications and licenses of healthcare providers they visit for treatment, encouraging citizens to report any suspected cases of quack doctors or substandard medical practices to the Ministry of Health.

He added: “This will enable the government to take swift action and ensure that the healthcare system in Oyo State remains trustworthy, reliable, and patient-centric.”