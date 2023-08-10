Oladele extols Sen. Yayi on his birthday 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Hon. Kayode Oladele, has congratulated the Aremo Oba of Yewaland and Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, on his birthday on Thursday (today).

The former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, said this in a statement on Thursday.

In the special message released to the press in the wee hours of Thursday, Oladele thanked Senator Adeola for all his efforts in serving the good people of Ogun West Senatorial District in particular and Ogun State in general, more so his efforts towards the attainment of the Renewed Hope for all Nigerians in line with the vision and aspirations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oladele extolled the virtues of the celebrant, who he described as “thoroughbred Yewa son with good character, courage, hard work, humility, respect and honour attributable to an Omoluabi”, adding: “It therefore, brings me great pleasure to be wishing you a happy birthday today.

“Being a political leader and national figure can, at times, be overwhelming, yet you are someone who can keep calm and lead the way.

“Ever since you heeded the clarion calls to return to your fatherland in Ogun West to join hands in the development of the senatorial district, things have improved considerably in terms of quality representation, servant leadership, improved quality of life and general perception of Ogun West which is increasingly positive.

“I hope that your birthday this year is a celebration of the compassionate person that you are and all the good things that you do to our senatorial district and beyond.

“We are so fortunate to have you.

“May God bless you for all of your efforts towards the progress of Ogun West Senatorial District and in leading our good people into a more prosperous future.”