A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has berated his successor, Hope Uzodimma over the accusation that he was behind recent attacks by gunmen in the state.

Okorocha spoke with journalists in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday after attending the burial of Felicia Kaneng, and after a press conference in Owerri by the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Chief Declan Emelumba, accused him of being behind the attacks.

He accused the governor of conjuring up false narrative to cover his “incompetence and weakness in managing the affairs of Imo State.

“I don’t think any sane politician can ask anyone to go and attack the police headquarters or correctional facility.

“I think he (Uzodimma) should stop politicising everything.

“When somebody wants to escape from his own weakness in managing the state affairs, he will blame politicians.

“Which politicians.”

Okorocha, who represents Imo West Senatorial district, insisted that the attacks on police stations and a correctional facility in the state were products of national poverty and injustice in Nigeria.