Senate committee lauds troops over fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP

The Senate Committee on Nigerian Army, led by its Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (Katsina Central), has lauded the Theatre Commander, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and his troops for their doggedness and sacrifices in the fight against renewed attacks and killings by Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters.

The Chairman made the commendation on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, soon after his team, which was on an official oversight engagement with troops in the North East.

This is as Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, who is also a member of the committee, and a one-time chairman, hosted the team for a dinner at his residence in Maiduguri.

Addressing Journalists, Senator Yar’Adua said, “My team had visited the Theatre Command and had a robust engagement, we also heard about their operational briefings.

“As legislators and committee members, our role is to come and see what is happening regarding the ongoing operations.

“We have discovered that the funds appropriated to the army have been judiciously and transparently utilised for the purpose intended.

“During our engagement with the Theatre Commander, we specifically realised that funds that were appropriated to the army in 2023 and 2024 have been properly or fully utilised, as we have seen projects that were executed excellently, with others at the verge of completion.

“So we are happy and we will report back to the senate authority, so that more funds will be appropriated to end the lingering Boko Haram conflict in this part of the country.

“We have seen the relative peace that has been enjoyed in the region, and we have to give thanks to God Almighty, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the service chiefs, especially the Theatre Commander and his troops at the frontline who have been doing a wonderful job in degrading remnants of insurgents.

“We also thank our Senior Colleague, Senator Ndume who is also the member of the committee for a job welldone,” he stated.

Senator Ndume, who had chaired the Committee on Army in the 9th Assembly and remains an influential voice in the current committee, expressed gratitude to the visiting Senators for honouring his invitation to visit his home and have dinner.

“Let me reiterate once again how fortunate we are in Borno to have a governor, Professor Babagana Zulum who is tirelessly committed to ending insecurity in the state.

“A significant portion of Governor Zulum’s energy and time is devoted to supporting the Nigerian Army and strengthening security operations,” Ndume stated.

The lawmaker emphasised the importance of collaboration between civilian leadership and the military to consolidate the gains made in the fight against insurgency and restore lasting peace.

Ndume also lauded the Theatre Commander, Major General Abubakar and his troops, as well as members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, Hunters and Vigilantes, for their sacrifices, which, according to him, brought about the relative peace and harmony in Borno.

Earlier, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua had paid a strategic visit to the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

During his remarks during the visit, the Chairman stated that the committee was in OPHK to conduct its oversight function, as mandated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Senate rules, to verify the appropriation of funds to the Nigerian army and ensure their judicious use.

The Chairman assured that the committee will escalate the recommendations presented during the briefs received to the appropriate authority and also continue to allocate funds to enhance operational effectiveness, the welfare of troops, and other critical needs of the army.

Responding, the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, averred that the visit was not only symbolic but also served as a clear demonstration of the Senate’s unwavering commitment to national security, deep concern for the welfare, effectiveness, and overall operational efficiency of troops in the North East Theatre of Operations.

“Your presence here today demonstrates your understanding of the challenges we face and your willingness to engage with those on the ground,” he noted.

