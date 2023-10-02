Okonjo Iweala congratulates Business Journal on 15th anniversary

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO) has congratulated the Board, Management and Staff of Business Journal Media Group (Online-Newspaper-Magazine) on the 15th anniversary of the group.

In an official message to Prince Cookey, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal Media Group, the WTO DG stated:

“Let me congratulate you for the 15th Anniversary of the Business Journal in the Nigerian media industry. I also welcome your initiative to discuss the major socio-economic opportunities in Nigeria after the 2023 elections.”

The former Finance Minister and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, however, expressed regret for her inability to attend the anniversary lecture.

“Unfortunately, l will not be able to attend due to conflicting engagements. I wish you a very successful event and look forward to engaging in the future. Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Commenting, Prince Cookey said: “We heartily commend Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala for finding time to respond to our anniversary lecture invitation. We count it as a mark of honour as well as a challenge to keep the flag of Business Journal flying higher in the Nigerian media space. Our 15 years in the media industry in Nigeria as a value-adding going concern is a testimony to the Grace of God, vision, professionalism, enterprise, doggedness and perseverance in the face of daunting challenges in the operating environment. We equally extend our profound gratitude to numerous individuals and corporate bodies (public and private) that have been our business backbone since 2008. As we look forward to the anniversary lecture, we remain committed to our vision to rank as the leading media group in Nigeria and Africa despite our lean resources today.”

ALSO READ:

My husband is not a magician — Oluremi Tinubu

Editorial: Now that universities have increased their charges

Two Nigerian teachers named in the Top 50 shortlist for $1m global teacher prize 2023

The anniversary lecture, which has ‘Nigeria: The Economic Outlook Today & Tomorrow’ as theme, would be chaired by Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) while renowned economist and financial expert, Dr. Biodun Adedipe is the keynote speaker.

The Special Guests of Honour include: O.S. Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Tope Smart, Group Managing Director/CEO, NEM Insurance Plc and Past President of AIO is the Guest of Honour while the Guest Speakers include: Professor Anthony Kila, Director, CIAPS Lagos; Dr. Bode Oguntoke, Group Head of Audit, FBN Holdings Plc; Jide Orimolade, Managing Director/CEO, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited and Thaibat Adeniran, Managing Director/CEO, Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited.

Cookey added that other distinguished personalities for the lecture would be unveiled in due course.

The Business Journal 15th Anniversary Lecture is scheduled for Friday, October 27, 2023 at Radisson Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos at 10.00am.