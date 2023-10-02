My husband is not a magician — Oluremi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not a magician.

She spoke on Sunday at the interdenominational church service to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary in Abuja.

The former Senator said: “All we inherited are things that had happened many years ago.

“We are not here to put blame on any administration, but to fix what has been damaged.

“My husband is not a magician.

“He is going to work and I believe and hope that we will have peace in this country.

“The best is yet to come to us.

“Good governance can only be impactful if the people follow the example of Jesus Christ, our Lord, who embodied the fruit of the spirit, including love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance and forgiveness.

Also Read:

“A Nigeria of abundance has begun and to be part of the greatness that God has started in the nation, Nigerians must look beyond their current realities and embrace hope anew.

“There is no challenge, obstacle or difficulty that we cannot overcome or surmount if we imbibe the nature of Christ who said in Matthew 11:28 that: ‘Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.’

“In times like these, all we do is to keep our hope alive, the lively hope which Jesus Christ has birthed in us.”