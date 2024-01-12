Nigerians in China applauds NiDCOM boss

The Association of Nigerian Community China has expressed their seal of approval to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, for the wonderful work in elevating the status of the Commission.

This was revealed in a congratulatory message by the group’s President, Hon. Ade-Peters Olanrewaju Oba.

The message stated that the Community is very proud to be associated with the Chairman, who has constantly proved her passion for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The Association also commended Dabiri-Erewa for holding another successful National Diaspora Day in 2023 to recognise Nigeria Diasporas and re-galvanise diaspora engagement between Nigeria and her people globally as well as produce lasting impacts to national development.

The ANCC president encouraged Dabiri-Erewa to continuously pursue the unity, hope, progress and development of Nigerians, home and abroad, for a better Nigeria.

The group, which recognised the NiDCOM Chairman, as an inspiration to Nigerians, pledged their support to her and the Commission towards building a strong and progressive diaspora engagement between Nigeria and its citizens.