New Service Chiefs: Senior Army, Navy, Air Force Officers directed to retire

Senior Officers of the Armed Force of Nigeria, especially those in the cadre of Generals, have been directed to retire.

The directive followed the appointment of new Service Chiefs who are their subordinates in ranks and appointments.

The directive, via a signal, was addressed to the three Services of the AFN: Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Bola Tinubu had last week appointed new Service Chiefs.

Those appointed are Major General Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff; Major General T. A. Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A. Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal H.B, Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

Sources said the over 100 affected Generals have up till July 3, 2023 to accept the advice and turn in their letters of voluntary retirement.

The signal, dated June 26, 2023, was signed by Major General Y. Yahaya on behalf of General Musa, the new CDS.

The signal reads: “It would be recalled that the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed new CDS and Service Chiefs on 19 Jun 23.

“Consequently, I am directed to respectfully request Services to direct all officers with seniority on commission above that of NDA Regular Course 39 to submit their applications for voluntary retirement from Service with immediate effect.

“It is important that all officers whose officer cadet courses run seniority above that of the current Service Chiefs disengage from the Service.”