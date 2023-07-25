Messi confirmed as Inter Miami CF captain

828 828

Lionel Messi will serve as Inter Miami CF’s captain moving forward, head coach Tata Martino confirmed in his matchday-1 press conference as the club prepares for a Leagues Cup showdown Tuesday night against Atlanta United.

The Argentine superstar, when making his debut Friday vs. Cruz Azul as a 54th-minute substitute, was given the armband by US international defender DeAndre Yedlin.

Brazilian midfielder Gregore previously had captain’s duties for the Herons, but has been out with a foot injury since mid-March.

Martino also said Messi and fellow newcomer Sergio Busquets could see more minutes at DRV PNK Stadium, noting: “Everything will depend on how they feel.”

The FC Barcelona legends joined the team last weekend following the 2022-23 European season, and now may start vs. Atlanta in just their second MLS match.

Messi will be looking to build off an iconic debut for Inter Miami, scoring a trademark free kick in the 94th minute to seal a 2-1 win over their Liga MX opponent.

After that Hollywood-esque finish, Inter Miami will secure a Leagues Cup Round of 32 spot with just a point against Atlanta.

Messi, seven months removed from winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season.

He’s also pursuing a world-record eighth Ballon d’Or award later this year.