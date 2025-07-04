Anniversary: DUFUTH, beacon of hope for Nigeria’s healthcare sector — Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has extolled the achievements of the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital within three years of its existence, describing the institution as a beacon of hope for Nigeria in classical medicine and healthcare.

The hospital on Tuesday commenced activities marking its third anniversary with a celebration at the hospital complex in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

It was a superlative gathering of multistakeholders across the country with all avowing the excellent performance and managerial competence of the pioneer Chief Medical Director, Professor Uzoma Maryrose Agwu.

Governor Nwifuru, represented at the event by his deputy, Patricia Obila, expressed pride with the hospital’s landmark accomplishments in healthcare delivery, stating that it has justified the vision of the founder: access to quality healthcare and reversal of medical tourism with its resultant capital flight.

Nwifuru said: “This institution founded by, and named after our visionary leader, former Governor of our State, David Umahi, has become a beacon of hope on health for the Uburu community, the Southeast region in particular, and the entire country in general.

“I am proud with what I have heard, what I have read and what I’m seeing now.

“The idea of establishing this place was shared with me by our father, the immediate past Governor when I was the Speaker of the House of Assembly, and I take this joy and enthusiasm of being a key player in ending medical tourism with its attendant capital flight with high regard.

“Our vision while conceiving this idea four years ago was to elevate healthcare standards in this state and beyond.

“The establishment of this hospital was not meant for infrastructural development alone but a comprehensive wisdom to provide accessible quality healthcare to our people, and as I look around, I can proudly say that we have made significant strides in achieving this vision.”

The governor assured the hospital of the state government’s continued support, stressing that its ongoing power station in Amasiri when completed would serve the power needs of both the state airport at Onueke and the hospital in Uburu.

The hospital’s CMD, Prof. Agwu, who seized the occasion to deliver the scorecard of her achievements and challenges within the three years in office, said the hospital has achieved tremendous growth and development in all sections ranging from breakthroughs in surgery and other forms of medical care, technology-driven administrative innovations to staff and students’ capacity development and training.

She noted: “Critical departments at DUFUTH have successfully obtained accreditation from esteemed clinical professional associations, including the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria, and the pharmacy Council of Nigeria, among others.

“DUFUTH achieved a major milestone with activation of all clinical services on every floor of the hospital.

“This significant development enabled the institution to expand its healthcare services and better cater for the needs of patients.”

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Vice Chancellor, David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Prof. Jesse Uneke; CMD of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Robinson Onoh; and Medical Director, National Obstetrics Fistula Centre, Abakaliki, Prof. Johnson Obuna, who also delivered the keynote address on the topic: “The Burden of Leadership in the Health Sector as the Chief Medical Director.”

DUFUHS VC, Uneke, in his goodwill message, said: “As our sister institution, DUFUTH has distinguished itself, and this is a testament of the unwavering commitment and collective dedication of the management and staff of the institution under your guidance.

“As you celebrate this significant milestone, I commend your efforts and strive in positioning DUFUTH as a centre of healthcare delivery, and I have no doubt that the coming years will witness even greater achievements and contributions to the nation’s healthcare development.”

The event featured ground breaking for an ultramodern surgical ward complex and the hospital’s own main gate performed by the Board Chairman of the hospital, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

It also featured the launching of an endowment fund for developmental projects in the hospital, medical outreaches, disbursement of research grants to some distinguished professional staff members, as well as the cutting of the anniversary cake.

